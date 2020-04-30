Hannah Jeter Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Hannah Jeter hands down won the day Thursday when Maxim magazine posted a jaw-dropping throwback bikini shot of her on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a metallic gold two-piece string swimsuit while in a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “hannahbjeter photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon styling by @christianssonparis.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model’s social media account is also quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Check them out!

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the gentlemen’s magazine that are truly can’t-miss!

