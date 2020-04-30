Sara Sampaio Posts Amazing Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Sampaio gave her fans a bit of a show with a recent Instagram post.

Sampaio posted a photo of herself on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Turkey, and you' not going to want to miss this one.

It might not be the craziest post we've ever seen out of Sampaio, but I can promise you're still going to want to see it.

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Apr 29, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

What are we thinking about this post from Sampaio? I'm thinking that's an incredibly impressive magazine cover.

Well done, Sara! Now, let's take a look at a few times she really pushed the limits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Apr 22, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jan 22, 2020 at 9:36am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:10am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Dec 1, 2019 at 8:03am PST