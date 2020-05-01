Bella Hadid Torches Internet With Racy Braless Shots
Bella Hadid did her very best to torch the internet Friday when she shared a handful of racy braless shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snaps wearing no bra with a button-up top left unbuttoned. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “The Farm girl next door had some time ..”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
