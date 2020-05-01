Irina Shayk Heats Things Up With Incredible Black Bikini Shots
Irina Shayk definitely heated things up Friday when Sports Illustrated magazine shared a few stunning throwback bikini shots of the model.
The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing in one throwback shot of her rocking a black two-piece swimsuit from her fitting ahead of her shoot for the 2013 issue. In a second, we see a photo of her wearing the great bikini that appeared in the issue.
The magazine captioned the great post, "Flashback Friday: Irina Shayk in Seville, Spain (2013) Swipe for the shot!"
The supermodel's social media account is also always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
