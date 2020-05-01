Irina Shayk Heats Things Up With Incredible Black Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Irina Shayk definitely heated things up Friday when Sports Illustrated magazine shared a few stunning throwback bikini shots of the model.

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing in one throwback shot of her rocking a black two-piece swimsuit from her fitting ahead of her shoot for the 2013 issue. In a second, we see a photo of her wearing the great bikini that appeared in the issue.

The magazine captioned the great post, "Flashback Friday: Irina Shayk in Seville, Spain (2013) Swipe for the shot!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 1, 2020 at 12:25pm PDT

The supermodel's social media account is also always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jul 18, 2019 at 5:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue España (@voguespain) on Jul 18, 2019 at 1:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jul 16, 2019 at 5:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Apr 8, 2019 at 2:59pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Mar 7, 2019 at 7:43am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:09am PST