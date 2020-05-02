Demi Rose Posts Incredible Bikini Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Demi Rose lit up Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

Rose, who has more than 13.9 million followers, posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy bikini, and this one is downright insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

When it comes to bikini shots on the internet, I can promise you that this one from Rose will be among the best you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed at all! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

Will we ever get tired of watching Rose nuke the internet on a regular basis for her loyal fans around the globe? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The answer to that question is absolutely not. She’s a star in every sense of the word, and that’s why we’re such huge fans! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Bar Refaeli Wears Sports Bra In Instagram Pictures
Sierra Skye Wears Pink Lingerie In Instagram Picture
Charlotte McKinney Shares Scandalous Instagram Picture
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]