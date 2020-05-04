Barbara Fialho Rocks Skimpy Bikini In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Barbara Fialho did her best to break Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy white bikini, and this one is absolutely insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only is it a wild shot from Fialho, but this might be the farthest we’ve seen her push the limits in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, but be warned it’s pretty crazy! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Fialho ♡ (@barbara) on May 3, 2020 at 7:52pm PDT

My friends, that’s about as good as it gets online when it comes to Fialho heating things up for all of her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s a star in every sense of the word, and that’s why we’re big fans here at The Smoke Room! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Fialho ♡ (@barbara) on Apr 22, 2020 at 9:25pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Fialho ♡ (@barbara) on Dec 22, 2019 at 5:24am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Fialho ♡ (@barbara) on Jul 6, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Fialho ♡ (@barbara) on Mar 22, 2019 at 5:58am PDT