Demi Lovato Stuns On Instagram With Great Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Demi Lovato didn’t hold back with a recent Instagram picture.

The star singer posted a scandalous photo of herself for her fans to see, and you absolutely don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her fans long at all to notice the spicy snap. I know that because it blew right past the one million likes mark. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 1, 2020 at 4:42pm PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a big fan of what Lovato is capable of. She might not drop down as often as some other women on Instagram, but it’s always great when she does. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more prime examples. I think you’re going to like them all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 11, 2019 at 11:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 8, 2019 at 3:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 14, 2019 at 9:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 15, 2019 at 10:51am PDT