Lindsey Vonn Wins Day With Stunning Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Lindsey Vonn, hands down, won the day Monday when she shared a stunning bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 35-year-old retired professional skier looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a green, white and orange striped two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Took an adventure to the drive way. It was epic.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 4, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

The Olympic gold medalist’s social media account is always quite the treat. She’s shared fantastic pictures from her various fashion photo shoots as well as her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including several from her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that you truly can’t miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:38am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 11, 2019 at 7:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on May 8, 2019 at 2:12pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Apr 11, 2019 at 10:25am PDT