Maxim Posts Stunning Instagram Picture Of Jasmine Tookes

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Maxim started a fire on Instagram with a recent shot of Jasmine Tookes.

Tookes, who is one of the most popular models in the game, rocked a leather jacket in the snap, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great shots when we see them here at The Smoke Room, and there’s no doubt at all this one is up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not impressed by what Tookes does online. All she knows how to do is bring the heat. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose, you know you’re in for a show. Here are a few more awesome examples! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

