Antje Utgaard Wears Red Bikini In Outstanding Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Antje Utgaard burned Instagram to the ground with a recent picture.

Utgaard, who is known for pushing the limits, posted a photo of herself wearing a red bikini, and it’s absolutely out of control. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her loyal fans and followers long at all to notice it. The shot quickly generated tens of thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to absolutely love it! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on

You know you’re in for a wild time online whenever Utgaard is just torching the internet to the ground like it’s no big deal. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, enjoy a few more times she destroyed Instagram! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Holly Sonders Wears Sexy Outfit In Instagram Picture
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Rita Ora Shares Wild Lingerie Picture On Instagram
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram