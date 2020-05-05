Antje Utgaard Wears Red Bikini In Outstanding Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Antje Utgaard burned Instagram to the ground with a recent picture.

Utgaard, who is known for pushing the limits, posted a photo of herself wearing a red bikini, and it’s absolutely out of control. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take her loyal fans and followers long at all to notice it. The shot quickly generated tens of thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to absolutely love it! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Apr 25, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

You know you’re in for a wild time online whenever Utgaard is just torching the internet to the ground like it’s no big deal. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, enjoy a few more times she destroyed Instagram! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Apr 24, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Apr 22, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Apr 14, 2020 at 9:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antje Utgaard (@awesomeantjay) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:21am PDT