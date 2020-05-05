Barbara Palvin Wears Green Bikini In Instagram Picture From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

share on facebook tweet this

Barbara Palvin gave her fans a show in a recent Instagram post from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

SI Swimsuit posted a photo and video of the superstar model wearing a green bikini, and the snap is absolutely unreal. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

When it comes to swimsuit content on the internet today, I can promise you this one from Palvin will be among the best. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s going to absolutely blow you away. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 5, 2020 at 7:06am PDT

You know you’re in for an amazing time whenever Palvin and SI Swimsuit team up for some amazing Instagram content. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It never disappoints at all. Here are a few more times she impressed us all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Oct 2, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Jun 26, 2019 at 4:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Jun 8, 2019 at 3:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on May 28, 2019 at 9:11am PDT