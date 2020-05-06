Carly Baker Heats Up Instagram With Impressive Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Carly Baker heated up Instagram with a recent picture.

Baker, who serves as an octagon girl in the UFC, posted a photo of herself wearing a blue top, and it’s not too bad at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not only is the shot not too bad, but there’s a great chance it’ll be one of the best pictures you see all day on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on May 4, 2020 at 11:29am PDT

You know you’re in for an outstanding time online whenever Baker is bringing the heat like this for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s one of the best int the game, and we have plenty of proof to back that claim up! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on Apr 21, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on Jan 13, 2020 at 8:28am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on Nov 24, 2019 at 2:50am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on Nov 8, 2019 at 5:17am PST