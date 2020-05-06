Kate Beckinsale Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Beckinsale hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared her latest cover shot rocking a bikini.

The 46-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a yellow two-piece swimsuit with white bikini bottoms for the latest cover of Women’s Health UK magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the jaw-dropping post and simply captioned it, “I’m SO excited to be on the cover of @womenshealthuk – however please be aware we shot this when it wasn’t a pandemic, and gadding about up a mountain in your pants talking about health and bottom exercises wasn’t actually as weird as it seems now.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The “Underworld” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with a variety of pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her wearing a black-and-white striped bikini and looking sensational.

