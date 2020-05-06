Paris Hilton Heats Things Up With Racy Topless Shot
Paris Hilton did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a racy topless shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 39-year-old media personality looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing no top and just sheer black tights and gloves. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a black heart emoji and lightning bolts. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The socialite‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one stunning throwback of her in a tub full of bubbles.
