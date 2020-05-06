Paris Hilton Heats Things Up With Racy Topless Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Paris Hilton did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a racy topless shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 39-year-old media personality looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing no top and just sheer black tights and gloves. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it with a black heart emoji and lightning bolts. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

The socialite‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one stunning throwback of her in a tub full of bubbles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless In Instagram Picture
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Paris Hilton Heats Things Up With Racy Topless Shot
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]