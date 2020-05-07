Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Hyunjoo Hwang Heats Things Up With Black Swimsuit Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit heated things up Thursday when the magazine posted a terrific clip of Hyunjoo Hwang rocking a black swimsuit.

The SI Swimsuit rookie looked absolutely fantastic as she posed in a stunning black, lace-up, one-piece suit during her shoot for the 2020 issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Do you remember the first time you saw the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue? Tell us in the comments! #SISwim.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 7, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing a green bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Feb 17, 2020 at 8:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Feb 15, 2020 at 10:30pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Feb 13, 2020 at 7:48pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Jan 24, 2020 at 7:55am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Nov 15, 2019 at 11:43pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Nov 14, 2019 at 7:36pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunjoo Hwang (JooJoo) (@hyunjoo_hwang) on Nov 12, 2019 at 5:49pm PST