Sofia Vergara Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Sofia Vergara did her best to torch the internet when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 47-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in the photo she posted Thursday, posed for the snap rocking a black string two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the post and captioned it simply: “tbt The 90’s Miami.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

The “Modern Family” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips down the red carpet. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On Instagram
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Check Out Abigail Ratchford's Greatest Photos From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]