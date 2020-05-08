Sofia Vergara Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sofia Vergara did her best to torch the internet when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 47-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in the photo she posted Thursday, posed for the snap rocking a black string two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the post and captioned it simply: “tbt The 90’s Miami.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The “Modern Family” star’s social media account is always quite the treat with some incredible pictures from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips down the red carpet. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational!

