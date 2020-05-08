Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Drops Pure Fire With Handful Of Chrissy Teigen Throwback Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped pure fire Friday with a handful of stunning Chrissy Teigen throwback bikini shots on Instagram.

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible in a series of jaw-dropping snaps rocking a variety of pink, orange and and red and green two-piece string swimsuits from her past appearances in the magazine. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The outlet didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “A trip down memory lane with @chrissyteigen! Swipe for the shots.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 8, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 10, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 6, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 15, 2016 at 9:20am PST