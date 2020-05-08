Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Drops Pure Fire With Handful Of Chrissy Teigen Throwback Bikini Shots

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped pure fire Friday with a handful of stunning Chrissy Teigen throwback bikini shots on Instagram.

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible in a series of jaw-dropping snaps rocking a variety of pink, orange and and red and green two-piece string swimsuits from her past appearances in the magazine. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The outlet didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “A trip down memory lane with @chrissyteigen! Swipe for the shots.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational!

 

