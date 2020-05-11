Allie Ayers Shares Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Shot
Allie Ayers hands down won the day Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her followers.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snap rocking a red string two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “I’m having a really good day. Like a really good day. Like the kind that makes you feel you’ve been doing something right and maybe you’re not crazy for dreaming uncomfortably big and spending all of your money on spandex and hygienic liners. You know? Tell me a good thing you’ve got going on so I can cheesy grin with you.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning photo shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
