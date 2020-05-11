CJ Perry Shares Bikini Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

CJ Perry had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Perry, who has more than 3.5 million followers, posted a video of herself dancing in a bikini, and you’re going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the wildest post we’ve ever seen out of her on Instagram? I’m not sure I’d say that, but it’s still pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on May 4, 2020 at 12:22pm PDT

You know you’re in for a great time online whenever Perry is out here bringing the heat like this for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

There’s no doubt about it, and it’s why we’re such big fans here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on May 1, 2020 at 2:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Apr 16, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Apr 10, 2020 at 4:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Mar 17, 2020 at 5:56pm PDT