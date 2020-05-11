Joan Smalls Heats Things Up With Terrific Floral Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Joan Smalls definitely heated things up Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the snap rocking a floral-print two-piece swimsuit while in a tropical location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Better Days Ahead.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on May 11, 2020 at 11:52am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one of her wearing a silver top and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Apr 29, 2020 at 11:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Apr 24, 2020 at 6:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Mar 18, 2020 at 1:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Mar 7, 2020 at 11:59am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Mar 5, 2020 at 5:23am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Feb 14, 2020 at 3:17am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Dec 6, 2016 at 3:51am PST