Tanaye White Smolders In Incredible Animal-Print Bikini Clip

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Tanaye White did her best to torch the internet Monday when she shared an incredible bikini clip on Instagram with her followers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the video rocking an animal-print two-piece suit while soaking up some sun while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain much about the great post. She just looked amazing. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is quite the treat, with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one video of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention a handful ahead of her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

 

