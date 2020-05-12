Bar Refaeli Goes Braless In Crazy Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Bar Refaeli had things cooking on Instagram with a Tuesday morning post.

The Israeli superstar model posted two photos of herself wearing a jean jacket, and she certainly doesn’t seem to be wearing a bra in one of them. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, is this the wildest we’ve ever seen Refaeli get online? Not even close. Not by a country mile, but you’re still not going to want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be impressed by what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 12, 2020 at 6:57am PDT

You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Refaeli is out here bringing heat like this for all of her fans around the globe. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and you’d have to be insane to disagree. When she cuts it loose, it never disappoints at all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 3, 2020 at 10:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 5, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Mar 4, 2020 at 10:38am PST