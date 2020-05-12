Hailey Bieber Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Hailey Bieber hands down won the day Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 23-year-old supermodel looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap wearing a red two-piece strapless swimsuit while in quarantine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “quarantine sweat.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

The model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her rocking a blue and white bikini and looking sensational!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

