Jessie J Shows Off Amazing Body In Bikini Photo

Musician Jessie J showed off her amazing body in a new bikini pic shared Monday on Instagram.

Jessie J wants you to know how good she looks post breakup with Channing Tatum. On Monday, she shared a mirror selfie in a bathroom and there is no doubt that she has a body that everybody wants.

“‘Alexa play Nina Simone Feeling good,'” she captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first time Jessie J has showed off her body. The “Bang Bang” singer recently shared two photos in the hottest orange and red bikini we’ve ever seen. (RELATED: Bar Refaeli Goes Braless In Crazy Instagram Picture)

There’s no doubt you’ll be impressed.

Could Jessie J be any hotter? Well, yes she can. Before all the new bikini snapshots she shared on Instagram, she also shared this lingerie gem. (RELATED: January Jones Shares Unreal Bikini Picture On Instagram)

“My phone flipped onto selfie mode by accident this morning when I was making breakfast,” she captioned the photo. “Took this.”

Not only does Jessie J have the body of a goddess, she’s got jokes too. If you need another reason to be in love with one of the hottest women on the internet, you’re crazy.