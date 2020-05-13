Yovanna Ventura Rocks Instagram With Scandalous Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Yovanna Ventura didn’t hold back with a recent Instagram post.

Ventura, who has more than five million followers, posted a scandalous photo of herself for her fans to see, and it’s pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the best photo we’ve ever seen out of Ventura? I’d lean towards saying no, but that doesn’t mean you’ll want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re not going to be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura ???????? (@yoventura) on

Whenever Ventura cuts it loose on Instagram, you know you’re in for a wild time. That’s just a fact, and there’s no other way to say it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

For anybody who needs more proof of her greatness, you can take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura ???????? (@yoventura) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura ???????? (@yoventura) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura ???????? (@yoventura) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura ???????? (@yoventura) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura ???????? (@yoventura) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Larsa Pippen Wears Yellow Bikini In Stunning Instagram Picture
Rosanna Arkle Shares Insanely Revealing Pictures On Instagram
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
January Jones Shares Unreal Bikini Picture On Instagram