Vanessa Hudgens Smolders In Racy Braless Pink Top Shot
Vanessa Hudgens definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she shared a racy braless shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 31-year-old actress truly smoldered as she posed for the snap wearing no bra, a light pink cropped top and striped pants. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Jus me and my baby gurrrrl.” ” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The “High School Musical” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some jaw-dropping pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a rust red colored one-piece suit and looking sensational!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram