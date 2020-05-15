Jenna Dewan Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Jenna Dewan did her very best to torch the internet when she posted a jaw-dropping throwback shot on Instagram Thursday with her millions of followers.

The 39-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap with her back to the camera wearing a racy black one-piece suit while soaking up some sun.

She didn't have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "A thirsty #quarantinethrowback because."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on May 14, 2020 at 6:40pm PDT

The actress/dancer's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one of her rocking a red bikini for the cover of Women’s Health magazine and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Aug 7, 2018 at 7:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Jul 26, 2018 at 6:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Jul 26, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT