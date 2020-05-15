Sofia Vergara Lights Up Instagram With Fiery Throwback Swimsuit Shot

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Actress Sofia Vergara torched the internet after sharing yet another throwback bikini picture Friday on Instagram.

Vergara looks stunning in anything she posts, but this photo is next-level. Vergara didn’t make it big until the 2000s, but she was destined to be a superstar from the looks of these photos.

“#tbt Miami in the 90’s,” Vergara captioned the photo.

She seems to be sharing a series of photos from the 90s as she shared another throwback earlier in May.

#tbt The 90’s Miami????????????????

“#tbt The 90’s Miami,” she captioned that photo.

Vergara looked amazing in the 199os throwback photo while wearing a black bikini. Don’t let her throwback photos fool you. The “Modern Family” star looks just as good wearing a bikini in 2020 as well. (RELATED: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Drops Pure Fire With Handful Of Chrissy Teigen Throwback Bikini Shots)

Vergara shared a bikini pic to her Instagram two weeks ago from a picnic day.

Patio picnic????????????????

Vergara’s Instagram account is full of snapshots of her on the red carpet along with tons of recent and past bikini pics. (RELATED: Sofia Vergara Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Shot)

The ???? is out!!

Here’s a round-up of throwback photos to enjoy. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Wears Black Lingerie In Spicy Instagram Picture)

#tbt Miami 2000????????

