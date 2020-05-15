Sofia Vergara Lights Up Instagram With Fiery Throwback Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Actress Sofia Vergara torched the internet after sharing yet another throwback bikini picture Friday on Instagram.

Vergara looks stunning in anything she posts, but this photo is next-level. Vergara didn’t make it big until the 2000s, but she was destined to be a superstar from the looks of these photos.

“#tbt Miami in the 90’s,” Vergara captioned the photo.

She seems to be sharing a series of photos from the 90s as she shared another throwback earlier in May.

“#tbt The 90’s Miami,” she captioned that photo.

Vergara looked amazing in the 199os throwback photo while wearing a black bikini. Don’t let her throwback photos fool you. The “Modern Family” star looks just as good wearing a bikini in 2020 as well. (RELATED: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Drops Pure Fire With Handful Of Chrissy Teigen Throwback Bikini Shots)

Vergara shared a bikini pic to her Instagram two weeks ago from a picnic day.

Vergara’s Instagram account is full of snapshots of her on the red carpet along with tons of recent and past bikini pics. (RELATED: Sofia Vergara Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Shot)

