Hannah Ferguson Wins Day With Incredible Topless Bikini Shot
Hannah Ferguson hands down won the day Friday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared an incredible snap of her posing topless for the magazine.
The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the shot wearing no top and just blue fishnet two-piece swimsuit bottoms in the behind-the-scenes shot and the final one that appeared in the magazine. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The outlet didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Swipe for the shot Hannah, 2014. Comment below who you want to see next?” ”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model’s social media account is also quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless rocking jean cut-off shorts.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
