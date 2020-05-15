Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Paulina Porizkova Shares Racy Throwback Bikini Shot
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Paulina Porizkova got everyone’s attention Friday when she posted a great throwback bikini shot on Instagram.
The 55-year-old supermodel looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snap rocking a metallic gold string two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the jaw-dropping post and simply captioned it, in part, “FBF. Running ahead but looking over your shoulder. back to Little Corn, where for a week I could set everything else aside and just enjoy. And I did.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit from her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue. Check it out!
