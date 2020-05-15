Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Paulina Porizkova Shares Racy Throwback Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Paulina Porizkova got everyone’s attention Friday when she posted a great throwback bikini shot on Instagram.

The 55-year-old supermodel looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snap rocking a metallic gold string two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun.

She didn't have to explain much about the jaw-dropping post and simply captioned it, in part, "FBF. Running ahead but looking over your shoulder. back to Little Corn, where for a week I could set everything else aside and just enjoy. And I did."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on May 15, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

The swimsuit model's social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit from her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue. Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Sep 3, 2019 at 7:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 8, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on Apr 9, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on Apr 3, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on Aug 15, 2019 at 11:29am PDT