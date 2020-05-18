Adriana Lima Wears Black Bikini In Incredible Instagram Picture
Adriana Lima had herself a day on Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.
The Brazilian-born model posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini, and this one might be enough to put your jaw on the floor. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It’s been a long time since we last saw Lima drop down from the clouds with some fire content for her fans, and this post is proof she’s as great as ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed at all. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Like I said above, Lima hasn’t dropped down from the top rope in a minute or two, but she clearly hasn’t lost a step at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few other times she really heated things up online! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram