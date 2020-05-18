Kathy Ireland Wins Day With Series Of Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Kathy Ireland hands down won the day Monday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a series of jaw-dropping throwback bikini shots on Instagram.

The 57-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the series of snaps in a variety of racy two-piece swimsuits for the magazine. In one shot, she even goes topless wearing only white bikini bottoms. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Icon Archive: Kathy Ireland.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 18, 2020 at 6:47am PDT

The supermodel‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips down the red carpet all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a red satin dress and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Ireland® (@kathyireland) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy Ireland® (@kathyireland) on Feb 12, 2018 at 6:45pm PST