Tanaye White Heats Things Up With Racy White Swimsuit Shot

Tanaye White definitely heated things up Monday when she dropped a terrific racy swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest shoot.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the great snap rocking a white one-shoulder one-piece suit with a cut-out in a tropical location.

She didn't have to explain much about the awesome post that was taken behind-the-scenes from her shoot for the upcoming swimsuit issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on May 18, 2020 at 10:57am PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one clip of her rocking an animal-print bikini and looking terrific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on May 11, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Apr 20, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Apr 16, 2020 at 8:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Mar 1, 2020 at 7:04am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Feb 25, 2020 at 8:12pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANAYE WHITE • (tuh-nay) (@tanayedubz) on Feb 11, 2020 at 5:12pm PST