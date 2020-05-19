Jen Selter Wears Green Swimsuit In Sexy Instagram Video

share on facebook tweet this

Jen Selter didn’t hold back in a recent Instagram post.

Selter, who is one of the most popular models on Instagram, posted a video of herself wearing a green swimsuit, and this one isn’t tough to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the hottest video we’ve ever seen out of Selter? It’s hard to say, but it’s definitely not the worst thing you’ll see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I can promise that. Give it a watch below! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on May 13, 2020 at 9:15pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s the definition of a great post. Sure, it wasn’t her best, but it was still great. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a gander at a few more times she lit it up! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Apr 29, 2020 at 7:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Mar 4, 2020 at 8:06pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on Feb 13, 2020 at 5:29pm PST