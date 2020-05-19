Sara Underwood Posts 3 Great Bikini Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Underwood had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Underwood, who is a huge hit here at The Smoke Room, posted three photos of herself wearing a bikini, and they’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Will they be the greatest bikini pictures you see all day? I can’t say for sure, but I can promise they won’t be the worst. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them all below. You won’t be disappointed by what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on May 16, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Underwood? I’m thinking it’s another classic example of her ability to burn the internet down. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Sara! Well done. Now, let’s enjoy a few more of her great posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on May 12, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Apr 28, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Apr 20, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:07am PDT