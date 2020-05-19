Allie Ayers Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Animal-Print Bikini Shot
Allie Ayers hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her thousands of followers.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the series of snaps wearing a strapless animal-print two-piece string swimsuit while at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Trying to remember what it was like being a model @veronicasams.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a red two-piece bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her shoot and appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram