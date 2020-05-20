Ariana Grande Heats Things Up With Black Lingerie Throwback Shot
Ariana Grande definitely heated things up Wednesday when she shared a racy throwback shot from the shoot for the cover of her Dangerous Woman album.
The 26-year-old pop singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the incredible black-and-white shot wearing a black bustier, black mask with Bunny ears and black fishnet stockings.
She didn't have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "Can't believe it's already been four years since dangerous woman, love u and thank u for all of the incredible memories we made during this era. What's your fav off this album?"
The "God Is A Woman" hitmaker's social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her revealing lingerie shots.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white bra and looking sensational!
