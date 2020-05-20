Ariana Grande Heats Things Up With Black Lingerie Throwback Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Ariana Grande definitely heated things up Wednesday when she shared a racy throwback shot from the shoot for the cover of her Dangerous Woman album.

The 26-year-old pop singer looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the incredible black-and-white shot wearing a black bustier, black mask with Bunny ears and black fishnet stockings. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Unrecognizable In Her Latest Magazine Spread)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Can’t believe it’s already been four years since dangerous woman, love u and thank u for all of the incredible memories we made during this era. What’s your fav off this album?”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 20, 2020 at 1:58pm PDT

The “God Is A Woman” hitmaker‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her revealing lingerie shots. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white bra and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 17, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 12, 2020 at 9:13pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 3, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 22, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:35pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 16, 2019 at 11:04am PDT