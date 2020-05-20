Reality Star Kim Zolciak Shares Jaw-Dropping Bikini Pic For Her Birthday

share on facebook tweet this

Former “Real Housewives” star Kim Zolciak broke the internet by sharing the hottest bikini picture to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

In the photo, Zolciak is rocking the prettiest pink bikini that shows off her amazing body. It’s kind of really hard to believe she’s actually 42, she looks like she could be 25.

“I can’t believe today I’m 42!! Like holy shit ..that use to be sooo old to me when I was in my 20’s now I know it’s young AF,” she captioned the photo. “I’m so thankful to see another year, to spend this time with my incredible husband, 6 wonderful children, my amazing friends, and so many others that bless my life everyday.”

Okay so not only is Zolciak 42, she also has had six kids? That’s insane. I have never seen anyone look as good as she does. (RELATED: Lindsey Pelas Posts 2 Crazy Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram)

She doesn’t show off her body often, but when she does you don’t want to miss it. Here’s a few throwback posts for you to admire.

She’s also posted some pretty hot photos from photo shoots that don’t have anything to do with bathing suits. (RELATED: Paige Spiranac Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Picture)