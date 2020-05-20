Reality Star Kim Zolciak Shares Jaw-Dropping Bikini Pic For Her Birthday
Former “Real Housewives” star Kim Zolciak broke the internet by sharing the hottest bikini picture to celebrate her 42nd birthday.
In the photo, Zolciak is rocking the prettiest pink bikini that shows off her amazing body. It’s kind of really hard to believe she’s actually 42, she looks like she could be 25.
Thank you ALL for the birthday wishes! I can’t believe today I’m 42!! Like holy shit ..that use to be sooo old to me when I was in my 20’s now I know it’s young AF ❤️ ???? I’m so thankful to see another year, to spend this time with my incredible husband , 6 wonderful children, my amazing friends, and so many others that bless my life everyday ???????? This last year hasn’t been an easy one and I was so ready to see 2019 go, BUT I’m also incredibly thankful for 2019 as this is the year I decided it was time to chase another dream of mine ???????? SWIMWEAR ???? My love of the ocean and my passion for swimwear is how @saltykswim all started. Available June 1st! I can’t wait ???? Fun Fact: I love the ocean so much that I want my children, my grandchildren and future generations to enjoy it as much as we do now so when creating “Salty K” my fabrics were important to me. They are sustainability sourced and ethically produced. ???? Even my tags are made from recycled paper. Can’t wait to see what you think ????
Okay so not only is Zolciak 42, she also has had six kids? That's insane. I have never seen anyone look as good as she does.
She doesn’t show off her body often, but when she does you don’t want to miss it. Here’s a few throwback posts for you to admire.
She's also posted some pretty hot photos from photo shoots that don't have anything to do with bathing suits.