Kate Upton’s Trainer Shares How She Is Keeping Her Hot Body In Quarantine
Model Kate Upton has reportedly been working out almost every day of quarantine.
Upton's personal trainer, Ben Bruno, shared a video of the model on his Instagram with the details of her work out.
This is so awesome. @kateupton does 11 reverse lunges per leg with a 53 pound (24 kilogram) kettlebell, with great form. That’s some real work! Kate and I are on opposite sides of the country, but we’ve been training remotely through Facetime and she’s trained 52 out of the last 58 days from her living room. She has three kettlebells, a band, and a stability ball—that’s it—but we’ve managed to do 52 great workouts and keep getting stronger and more fit. There are no secrets or quick fixes when it comes to getting in shape; hard work and consistency is the name of the game. Our program is so simple, but it’s not easy. We’ve done our best to replicate our gym workouts at home and used progressive overload to keep getting stronger, and she’s now lunging the kettlebell she used to deadlift. I love her attitude about training. Whenever I give her the option to keep the weight the same or go up, she always chooses to go up and says, “let’s see what happens but I think I can do it”. When you have that attitude and show up regularly, good things happen. I’ve told her that based on how hard she trains and the weights she can lift now, she’s officially a meathead. Show her some love because she really works her ass off.
So this is the secret to Upton’s killer bikini body.
Here let’s take a look just in case you forgot.
To achieve Upton's killer look, you apparently just have to be super dedicated. I don't know many people who are good at being dedicated to working out.