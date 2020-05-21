Kate Upton’s Trainer Shares How She Is Keeping Her Hot Body In Quarantine

share on facebook tweet this

Model Kate Upton has reportedly been working out almost every day of quarantine.

Upton’s personal trainer, Ben Bruno, shared a video of the model on his Instagram with the details of her work out. (RELATED: Jen Selter Wears Green Swimsuit In Sexy Instagram Video)

“This is so awesome. @kateupton does 11 reverse lunges per leg with a 53 pound (24 kilogram) kettlebell, with great form,” he captioned the video. “That’s some real work!”

“Kate and I are on opposite sides of the country, but we’ve been training remotely through Facetime and she’s trained 52 out of the last 58 days from her living room,” he added. “She has three kettlebells, a band, and a stability ball- that’s it-but we’ve managed to do 52 great workouts and keep getting stronger and more fit.” (RELATED: Nina Agdal Posts Several Revealing Photos On Instagram)

So this is the secret to Upton’s killer bikini body.

Here let’s take a look just in case you forgot.

To achieve Upton’s killer look, you apparently just have to be super dedicated. I don’t know many people who are good at being dedicated to working out. (RELATED: Irina Shayk Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Shots)