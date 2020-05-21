Irina Shayk Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Irina Shayk hands down won the day Thursday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine shared a couple jaw-dropping throwback bikini shots of her on Instagram.

The 34-year-old supermodel looked absolutely incredible as she posed for a series of snaps rocking a variety of colorful two-piece string swimsuits for her past appearances in the annual swimsuit issue. In one shot, she even posed topless while wearing just blue bikini bottoms while in a tropical location.

The magazine did't have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, "Ten years of @irinashayk Which is your favorite?"

The swimsuit model's social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her posing topless wearing white bikini bottoms and looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

