Jhenny Andrade Shares Awesome Bikini Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Jhenny Andrade recently lit up Instagram with a swimsuit picture.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini, and this one might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Andrade drop down with some fire on Instagram, but this post is proof she’s as good as ever! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to be blown away! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on

You know you’re in for a crazy time online whenever Andrade is out here dropping straight heat like this for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and we have several more examples to back it up! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Yanet Garcia Wears Black Bikini In Instagram Picture
Lindsey Vonn Wears White Swimsuit In Instagram Picture
Jasmine Sanders Posts 3 Fire Instagram Pictures
Sara Underwood Posts 3 Great Bikini Pictures On Instagram