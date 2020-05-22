Bojana Krsmanovic Shares Great Swimsuit Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Bojana Krsmanovic burned up Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.

The Serbian-born model posted a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit, and this sexy snap might be the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know great pictures when we see them at The Smoke Room, and there’s no doubt at all this one is up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to like what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on May 22, 2020 at 8:04am PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Krsmanovic does on Instagram. Her stream is nonstop straight fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she melted the internet. You’re going to like them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Apr 10, 2020 at 10:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Apr 10, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Mar 7, 2020 at 3:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Feb 5, 2020 at 12:50am PST