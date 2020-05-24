Frida Aasen Drops Wild Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen tore up Instagram with a recent post.

The superstar model posted an insane bikini photo, and you absolutely don’t want to miss this fire snap from Aasen. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Aasen drop something of this caliber, and it’s the perfect reminder of how great she is on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s going to shock you! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on May 24, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

You know you’re in for a crazy time online whenever Aasen is nuking the internet with content like the photo above. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact. She’s one of the best in the game, and it’s not hard to see why. Here are a few more times she impressed and shocked us! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on May 20, 2020 at 9:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on May 15, 2020 at 2:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Apr 29, 2020 at 7:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Apr 7, 2020 at 9:29am PDT