Kelly Gale Burns Up Instagram With Outstanding Bikini Picture
Kelly Gale torched Instagram with a Sunday swimsuit picture.
Gale, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, posted a shot of herself in a yellow bikini, and this one might be enough to put your jaw on the floor. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In terms of amazing pictures on the internet today, I find it hard to believe you’re going to find too many snaps more impressive than this one. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
There’s no question at all that Gale is an elite talent when it comes to destroying the internet on a regular basis with scandalous bikini snaps. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
For anyone who is unfamiliar with her work, I suggest you take a gander below at a few more of her insane posts! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram