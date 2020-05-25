Chrissy Teigen Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Throwback Shot
Chrissy Teigen definitely heated things up when she posted a jaw-dropping throwback bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely stunning as she strutted her stuff in a floral-print string two-piece swimsuit while on the catwalk. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “the hell is this hair (2011).”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram