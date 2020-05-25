Chrissy Teigen Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Throwback Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Chrissy Teigen definitely heated things up when she posted a jaw-dropping throwback bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely stunning as she strutted her stuff in a floral-print string two-piece swimsuit while on the catwalk. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “the hell is this hair (2011).”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 24, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 10, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 6, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 8, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 15, 2016 at 9:20am PST