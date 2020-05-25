Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Awesome Bikini Photos Of Tyra Banks On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently dropped two insane Instagram pictures of Tyra Banks.

SI Swimsuit posted two photos of Banks wearing a bikini. One is a throwback snap and the other appears to be from her last shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know insane pictures when we see them, and this post from Banks and SI Swimsuit is a straight fire. That’s for sure. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give both snaps a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

Banks doesn’t drop from the clouds with fire content on a regular basis these days, but it’s always impressive whenever she does. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That much is for sure. Here are a few more times she unloaded online. They’re all great! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Mallory Edens Stuns On Instagram With Swimsuit Picture
Rosanna Arkle Posts 2 Insane Pictures On Instagram
Ana Cheri Shares 2 Outstanding Pictures On Instagram
Paige Spiranac Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Picture