Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shares Awesome Bikini Photos Of Tyra Banks On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit recently dropped two insane Instagram pictures of Tyra Banks.

SI Swimsuit posted two photos of Banks wearing a bikini. One is a throwback snap and the other appears to be from her last shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know insane pictures when we see them, and this post from Banks and SI Swimsuit is a straight fire. That’s for sure. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give both snaps a look below. You’re going to love what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 25, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

Banks doesn’t drop from the clouds with fire content on a regular basis these days, but it’s always impressive whenever she does. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That much is for sure. Here are a few more times she unloaded online. They’re all great! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Nov 24, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Nov 18, 2019 at 9:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 9, 2019 at 2:21pm PDT