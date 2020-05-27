Jessica Simpson Wins Day With Terrific Sports Bra Selfie

share on facebook tweet this

Jessica Simpson hands down won the day Wednesday when she shared an incredible sports bra selfie.

The 39-year-old actress/singer looked terrific as she posed for the shot rocking a camo print sports bra and matching shorts for the mirror snap. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the jaw-dropping post and simply captioned it, “Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I. Move move move for your own mental health.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 27, 2020 at 9:46am PDT

“The Dukes of Hazzard” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various red carpet appearances to her swimsuit-clad trips. (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s 37th Birthday With Her Best Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a bikini and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 25, 2020 at 3:56pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 10, 2019 at 1:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 5, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 8, 2018 at 1:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 9, 2017 at 2:31pm PST