Lily Aldridge Torches Internet With Racy Black Swimsuit Shot

Lily Aldridge did her very best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared her latest cover shot rocking a black swimsuit.

The 34-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a racy one-piece suit while on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine.(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “Cover 1 with Amazing @david_roemer for @harpersbazaares This was taken before Quarantine in Studio in my beloved NY wearing @bulgari.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a swimsuit while looking sensational.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

