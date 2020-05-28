Here’s How Jessica Simpson Has Been Keeping Her Body Hot

share on facebook tweet this

Actress Jessica Simpson shocked fans by posting a post-work out selfie Wednesday on her Instagram.

Simpson has reportedly lost weight while in quarantine and she’s looking really good. Not that she didn’t before, Simpson is one of the hottest women to walk the planet.

Now we kind of have an idea of what she’s doing to stay that hot. (RELATED: Stella Maxwell Heats Things Up With Racy Lingerie Cover Shot)

“She is walking outdoors and on her treadmill,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s the way she stays sane, so it’s as much for mental health as it is for physical wellness.”

Well her physical wellness looks amazing. Check it out.

“Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I,” Simpson captioned a selfie. “Move move move for your own mental health.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Jessica Simpson On The Internet)

I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but children wake up so early. So for Simpson to be working out before they all wake up during quarantine is extremely impressive.

Sometimes you have to put the work in to look as good as Simpson.

