Stella Maxwell Heats Things Up With Racy Lingerie Cover Shot
Stella Maxwell definitely heated things up Thursday when she shared her jaw-dropping lingerie cover shot for Vogue Japan.
The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for the snap wearing a pale pink and black lace negligee while soaking up some sun at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@voguejapan @giampaolosgura @annadellorusso @elissasantisi @ward_hair @helenevasniermua i love you guys.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
Lucky for us, she and the several others who worked on the stunning shoot have shared several other snaps for the latest issue.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black swimsuit and looking incredible.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram